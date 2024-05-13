Short Interest in Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Increases By 76.4%

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the April 15th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aker Solutions ASA Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of AKRTF stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Angola, Brunei, Canada, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Renewables and Field Development; and Life Cycle.

