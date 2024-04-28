Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Short Interest Update

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Biome Grow Stock Performance
Shares of Biome Grow stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,677. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01. Biome Grow has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About Biome Grow
