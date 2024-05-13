CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

CDW opened at $222.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.26 and its 200-day moving average is $230.22.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 30,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,721,000 after acquiring an additional 714,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

