Belden (NYSE:BDC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDC. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.40.

BDC stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. Belden has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Belden by 662.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Belden by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 33,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

