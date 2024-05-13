Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Source Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Source Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $42.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $42.92.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

