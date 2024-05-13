Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives $21.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VTYX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 1,424.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $40.58.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.