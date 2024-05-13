Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.5 %

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 21.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:CPIX Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.52% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

