WD Rutherford LLC Reduces Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for 1.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after buying an additional 109,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $229.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.48 and its 200 day moving average is $222.64. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

