Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.450-15.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $14.45-15.35 EPS.
Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance
Shares of LH opened at $198.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.88. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.
Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America
In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $760,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at $863,727.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).
