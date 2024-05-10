Brokerages Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target at $305.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

PSA stock opened at $275.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.90 and a 200-day moving average of $276.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

