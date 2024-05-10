AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.88.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$5.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$159.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$3.65 and a 12-month high of C$7.85.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.09. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of C$126.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.42 million. Equities analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 0.7503218 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is -13.27%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

