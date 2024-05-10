Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $163.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 52.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $156.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.94. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $136.45 and a one year high of $180.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

