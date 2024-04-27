IAG Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 13,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10.8% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $274.52. 6,840,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,673. The stock has a market cap of $504.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.33.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,827. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

