Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 318 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 2.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $33,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42,268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,161,000 after buying an additional 609,512 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intuit by 61.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,244,000 after acquiring an additional 514,259 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 60,534.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,609,000 after purchasing an additional 472,172 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,943,000 after buying an additional 270,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after acquiring an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.23.

Intuit Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $633.95. 242,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,788. The business’s 50 day moving average is $635.15 and its 200-day moving average is $608.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

