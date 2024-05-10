Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI) Insider Damian Spring Buys 10,000 Shares

Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI – Get Free Report) insider Damian Spring bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$10,900.00 ($7,218.54).

Damian Spring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Damian Spring 8,500 shares of Santana Minerals stock.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Damian Spring bought 5,000 shares of Santana Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$5,785.00 ($3,831.13).

Santana Minerals Price Performance

About Santana Minerals

Santana Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, silver, and base metal properties in New Zealand, Cambodia, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Bendigo-Ophir gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in Central Otago, New Zealand. The company also holds interests in the Cuitaboca Silver-Gold Project that covering an area of 5,500 hectares situated in Mexico; and two gold exploration licenses in Cambodia.

