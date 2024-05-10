Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director Buys $12,504.00 in Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) Director Zachary Maxwell Friedlis purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.84 per share, for a total transaction of $12,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,167.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

NYSE BFS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,991. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $885.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 136.42%.

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BFS. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Further Reading

