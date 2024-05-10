USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter.

USD Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USDP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,672. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

