Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Kelly Services has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Kelly Services stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. 64,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,349. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $806.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

