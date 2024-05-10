Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.29

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Himax Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Himax Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

Himax Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.88. 578,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

