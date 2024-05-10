Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.32.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,128,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,593,309. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.