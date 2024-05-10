Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $285.00 at UBS Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $11.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,968. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.54. The company has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $133.42 and a 12-month high of $311.43.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,585,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,585,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total transaction of $97,867.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,410 shares of company stock valued at $96,626,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

