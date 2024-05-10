QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 3.4% of OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $90,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,283,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $586,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,868 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,173 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,324,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $480,794,000 after buying an additional 1,090,504 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,316 shares of company stock worth $7,796,128. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $182.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,588,237. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $184.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

