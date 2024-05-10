Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.03, reports. The firm had revenue of 261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 269.60 million.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ALTM stock traded down 0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching 4.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,920,942. Arcadium Lithium has a one year low of 3.67 and a one year high of 29.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Arcadium Lithium from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

