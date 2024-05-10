Outfitter Financial LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Outfitter Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.5% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $60.21. 4,476,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,188,701. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $485.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.38%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

