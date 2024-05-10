Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper Sells 30,000 Shares

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total value of C$311,709.00.

Claude J.S. Schimper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of K traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,952. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.80. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$5.91 and a twelve month high of C$10.50.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Free Report ) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4605193 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.71.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

