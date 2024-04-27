Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Civeo has a dividend payout ratio of 208.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Civeo to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 208.3%.
Shares of NYSE CVEO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 60,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $366.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. Civeo has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $28.00.
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.
