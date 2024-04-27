Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Civeo has a dividend payout ratio of 208.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Civeo to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 208.3%.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 60,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $366.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. Civeo has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.12 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Civeo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.