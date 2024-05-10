Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires 655 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,294,000 after buying an additional 2,619,372 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,517,000 after buying an additional 1,330,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,002,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,585,000 after buying an additional 220,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 75.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,748,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,792,000 after buying an additional 1,614,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE CAG traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 692,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,694. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
