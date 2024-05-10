Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $53.94. 549,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,300. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

