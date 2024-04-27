WD Rutherford LLC Sells 395 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 794,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 15,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $86.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.85. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $609,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

