iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,309 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $533.69. The company had a trading volume of 705,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $534.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

