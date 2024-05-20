MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,573 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.81. 673,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

