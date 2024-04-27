Anfield Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,711 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for 1.2% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

