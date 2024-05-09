Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Jamf updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Jamf Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ JAMF traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 738,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,849. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jamf has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $22.89.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $44,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,717.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $44,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,717.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,336. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

