Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-3.000 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.26. 582,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,313. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

