Pax Dollar Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $143.29 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002258 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 143,253,496 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

