Algorand Trading Up 4.7% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.56 billion and $43.24 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00055295 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019293 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00014452 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,150,990,551 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.