Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Announces Earnings Results

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluence Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 8.0 %

FLNC stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,429,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,873. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLNC. BMO Capital Markets raised Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.