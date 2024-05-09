Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,172.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,112 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,321. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,670,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,383. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $166.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $391.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

