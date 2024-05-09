Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Ducommun had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ducommun Trading Up 1.1 %

Ducommun stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 67,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $837.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $50.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

