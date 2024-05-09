Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.59. 4,982,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.04.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.41.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

