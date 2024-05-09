Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.
Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.59. 4,982,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.04.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.