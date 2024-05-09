Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,288 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $80.20. 13,255,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,898,502. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.20.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.