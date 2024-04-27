Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $465.85.

NYSE:TYL opened at $460.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $465.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

