Jeffrey A. Jewell Acquires 400 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $65.36.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

DTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DT Midstream by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $61,638,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $47,462,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 1,176.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 799,224 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,407,000 after purchasing an additional 266,433 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

