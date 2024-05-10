Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) CFO Sells $18,959.97 in Stock

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $18,959.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,055.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

RDUS opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $509.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.64. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $36.64.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $621.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.35 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is -32.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Radius Recycling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

