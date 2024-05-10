Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Purchases C$14,340.00 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruce Norman Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.95 per share, with a total value of C$14,340.00.
Shares of MRE opened at C$11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$912.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.75 and a 12 month high of C$15.16.
Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). Martinrea International had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.2317757 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.25.
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
