iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,040 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Anfield Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC's holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after buying an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,238,000 after buying an additional 486,526 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after buying an additional 4,427,187 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,307,000 after buying an additional 2,096,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,142,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

