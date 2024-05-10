Insider Selling: Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) SVP Sells $13,200.00 in Stock

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Listner sold 264 shares of Orange County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $13,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

OBT opened at $48.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $64.01.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 23.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Orange County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its position in Orange County Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orange County Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.