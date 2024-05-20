Gala (GALA) Trading Up 5% This Week

Gala (GALA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $121.91 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gala has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 32,377,697,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,229,668,030 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

