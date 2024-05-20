MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,028 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.89.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

