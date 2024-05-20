MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Marriott International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Marriott International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,540 shares of company stock valued at $19,955,286 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.02 on Monday, hitting $239.75. 198,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,465. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.13 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.47%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.